Kiwanis Club of Douglas County celebrates 50 years

The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County has turned 50, and longtime member John Stone had plenty of stories to tell.
Although the civic organization has used several venues during the last 50 years, it always stayed true to its mission of helping those in the community.
“We have had a lot of fun, and made a lot of memories,” said Stone, the current president-elect of the club and former Douglas County High principal.
Stone and his wife, Elaine, are credited with keeping the club going.
The club has met in 23 locations, including five different facilities in one year.
It was a running joke during last Friday’s celebration dinner at Atlanta’s Finest Catering.
“We have been around, but we are still hanging around,” Stone said.
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson acknowledged the organization for its many good deeds.
“You are all pillars in our community,” Robinson said. “We certainly appreciate everything you all do in the community.”
Each year, the club sponsors the Shop With the Heroes event at Christmas, which serves 140 needy youth from seven elementary schools. Each child has $100 to spend on themselves and their family.
The club’s major fundraiser is the Sweetwater Triathlon/Duathon and 5K run.
Many of the club’s members serve on local boards.
“Through the years, it has been a blessing to be a member of the Kiwanis,” Frank Powers said. “Kiwanis is about family and meeting people and establishing relationships.”
Since its inception in 1972, the club members have logged over 200,000 community service hours.
“We have 50 years of unbroken service,” Powers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.