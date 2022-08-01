Kiwanis Club of Douglas County celebrates 50 years

Longtime Kiwanis Club member John Stone talks about the many accomplishments of the Douglas County club during its 50th anniversary celebration last week.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County has turned 50, and longtime member John Stone had plenty of stories to tell.

Although the civic organization has used several venues during the last 50 years, it always stayed true to its mission of helping those in the community.

