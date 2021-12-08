Douglasville Police Capt. Adam Cannon greeted the student from Dorsett Shoals Elementary with a handshake.
As the youngster handed Cannon his shopping list, Cannon asked, "You ready to spend some money?"
With a shopping cart, gift card, and a wishlist, Cannon and the youth took to the shopping aisle at the Highway 5 Walmart for some Christmas shopping.
First responders from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Douglasville Police Department, Douglas County Fire Department, Douglas County School System Police Department, as well as military personnel and county and city leaders took part in the Kiwanis Club of Douglas County's annual Kids Christmas Special on Wednesday.
The holiday project allows underprivileged kids selected by school administrators and counselors from local elementary schools to shop for presents for family members and themselves.
Children had a $100 limit to speed. There were 140 students that took part in the event and countless volunteers were on hand to assist.
“Helping the kids is what this is about,” Deputy Sheriff Aaron Smith said.
“Who can say no to kids,” Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson said. “This is a wonderful and great program. They work hard to put this together. It gives us an opportunity to spend time with the kids.”
Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Trent Wilson, who serves as the Kiwanis president, said the program is twofold for law enforcement personnel.
“This is special because it helps build that relationship between the community and law enforcement. They get to see us in a different light, and get to talk to the officers. They get to see that we are not robots but human beings."
Davidson agreed.
“It is important to interact on a positive basis with the kids,” he said. “It helps build relationships.”
Sgt. Samantha Cochran said it was a no-brainer to participate in the event to help children enjoy the holiday season.
“It is automatic to do it for the kids,” Cochran said. “Seeing the smiles and making the kids happy is what it is all about.”
County Commissioner Ann Jones Guider said she has participated in the event for several years.
“These children need that fellowship and for someone to show that they care about them,” Guilder said. “This whole thing is about love. We need to show more love in the world.”
