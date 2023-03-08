The Douglasville man whose janitorial company is at the center of a bid-rigging scandal involving three county elected officials went through the booking process Tuesday afternoon.
Anthony Knight, 60, turned himself in at the Douglas County jail and was released after posting a pre-set $20,000 bond.
In all, three of the five indicted Feb. 24 have now gone through the booking process on the two-count indictment that centers around bid-rigging charges for Knight’s S&A Express company in 2018.
Last week, District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell III and Douglas County Tax Commissioner Greg Baker turned themselves in for the brief booking process before posting bond.
Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and former county Purchasing Director Billy Peacock have until Friday to go through the process.
In addition to bid-rigging charges, Jones faces one count of lying to investigators.
