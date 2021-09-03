After a hiatus on all parades in 2020 due to the pandemic, Douglas County residents will have the chance to watch a parade on Monday.
The Sweetwater Shrine Club Annual Labor Day Parade is set to start Monday at 10 a.m. in downtown Douglasville. Floats will line up at the corner of Fairburn Road and Church Street and travel west on Church Street to Rose Avenue.
Joe Miller, a past Shrine president who runs the parade every year, said he expects between 75-100 Shriners to participate as well as several floats from politicians, businesses and other local organizations.
Amidst a rise in new COVID-19 cases nationwide, Miller said there won’t be any social distancing or other protocols for those in the parade or those who line Church Street to watch it.
“We don’t have any restrictions on it, and the city didn’t put any restrictions on it,” Miller said.
After the parade, the Labor Day festivities will move to Hunter Park for the 57th Annual Douglasville Masonic Lodge No. 289 Rudolph Harper BBQ. In addition to the food, Hunter Park will also have a beauty pageant and other events.
There is no charge to participate in the parade. Miller said any organization that wants to be in the parade should contact him by Saturday at 470-262-5084 or joemiller3555@bellsouth.net.
The parade Monday will be the city’s first parade since 2019. Douglasville’s Fourth of July Parade was canceled in 2020 and again this year due to the pandemic.
The city’s Christmas Parade in early December is still scheduled to take place this year, Douglasville Community Relations Director Jason Post said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.