Some 18 law enforcement agencies from throughout metro Atlanta will converge at the Douglasville Police Department Saturday in hopes of hiring a few good women and men.
The recruiting event will take place Saturday, April 9th, from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. on the front lawn of the Public Safety and Municipal Court Building, located at 2083 Fairburn Road, Douglasville.
The cost to participate is free and this is a rain-or-shine event.
It takes a special person to want to serve and protect, Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks said, but the satisfaction at the end of the day is worthwhile. Sparks is in his 35th year with the department and has risen through the ranks to lead it. He encourages everyone to consider working in law enforcement and said that Saturday’s event will give applicants the opportunity to meet with representatives from the various agencies and compare their employment packages.
Participants should bring resumes and other pertinent information to provide to potential employers, according to Community Outreach Coordinator Sgt. Shannon Dean.
Over the last few years, people have shied away from becoming police officers and those employed have left the field for a number of reasons, leaving departments with a critical shortage. Atlanta, for example, is down approximately 400 officers, according to a report by Fox-5 News and other media sources. Louisville (KY) Metro Police Department, led by former Atlanta PD Chief Erika Shields, recently used a billboard in Atlanta to recruit officers for her new department, according to online and Atlanta television sources.
Likewise, DPD is recruiting to replace officers lost through retirement and other reasons. And while it may seem odd that DPD is sharing the spotlight with other agencies to hire candidates, Sparks said “we are all in this together.”
“Yes, we are a law enforcement agency, but we understand the growing need to find the best possible candidates and retain those we hire,” he said. “We know that they want the same thing, so we are offering to help them by bringing in as many applicants to one location to ‘shop’ for the agency they wish to work for.”
Many agencies have raised the starting salary for new officers and ramped up benefits to attract candidates. But the desire to be a change agent may be just as important, Sparks said.
“If you are looking for a career that leads to a calling, come out Saturday to this event,” he said. “If you want to be a change agent to serve the people in the City of Douglasville, we invite you to join us to make a change.”
