The Athens-based Democratic district attorney who took office in 2021 pledging not to prosecute certain crimes now faces a lawsuit alleging high turnover, procedural missteps and other failures with high-profile cases signals she is ultimately "unable and unwilling" to do her job.

The suit, filed by Athens bar owner Jarrod Miller, seeks to compel Western Judicial Circuit DA Deborah Gonzalez to "perform the duties of her office" as outlined in Georgia law and comes as Republican lawmakers have invoked Gonzalez's name as reasons to create a prosecutor oversight commission in this legislative session. Miller said in the suit he voted for Gonzalez in her election for district attorney.

Trending Videos