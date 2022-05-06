Before offering a prayer for his native Ukraine, Pastor Anatoliy Nikitenko thanked the citizens of Douglas County for their help through the years.
Nikitenko, pastor of Missionary Christian Church on Fairburn Road, was part of the National Day of Prayer service at the courthouse Thursday organized again this year by the Prayer Center of West Georgia.
Many from the faith-based community joined politicians, judges and other civic and community leaders to brave the heat to pause for an hour of prayer, singing and testimony.
The National Day of Prayer is observed throughout the country on the first Thursday of May.
The observance serves as a way to unite people through faith, peace and prayer.
“Can you believe it’s been 12 months,” said Ned Fowler, director of the Prayer Center of West Georgia. “We need prayer. Brother and sisters come here not to pass the time, but we come here to change things. Prayer changes things.”
Nikitenko set the tone for the afternoon while praying for peace in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.
“We have been welcomed by the Douglas County community,” said Nikitenko, whose church is composed mostly of Ukrainian immigrants. “We came here 20 years ago. We are extremely thankful for this opportunity. Our children have gone to school here. We are thankful to pray with you to bring peace to the land.”
Magistrate Judge Barbara Caldwell read off the declarations that the religious, business and civic leaders prayed over.
“We are going to shut the devil down,” said Pastor Edwin Ford, senior pastor Crossroads For Life Ministries. “The church is here today. We are here in every race, domination and creed. We are standing in unity. There is unity in this crowd. We come against every thing that tries to divide us.”
Ford gave a fiery speech and prayer that resembled a church service.
Ford was followed by First Baptist Church of Douglasville Pastor Tim Akin, who jokingly turned to Fowler and asked, “How am I supposed to follow that? I’m ready to attack hell with a water pistol.”
Fowler said Thursday’s event was one of the largest since they have been putting on the ceremony.
Chief Superior Court Judge William ‘Beau’ McClain challenged the audience to search their hearts as the state and county select new leaders.
“We stand in front of a sea of campaign signs,” McClain said. “We are selecting the leaders. Let us search our hearts. Search our hearts. Pierce our hearts and change our hearts.”
