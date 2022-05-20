Leadership Douglas grads asked to make a difference

The Leadership Douglas Class of 2022 has graduated.
Among the 22 graduates were a police and fire chief, a political candidate, some educators and several business personnel. The group was honored at Wednesday’s Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
“We salute you gladly and proudly,” Douglas County Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Tonya Byrd said. “You will figure things out and a make a difference. You will contribute and make a difference. We challenge you to mentor and bring someone else up.”
The Class of 2022 included Marvetta Bozeman, Chauntis Floyd, Jennifer Bronson, Stephanie Johnson-Hardy, Justin Brown, Roderick Jolivette, Carly Carros, Whitney Kenner-Jones, Tracy Crooks, Portia Lake, Kolby Davis, Hermon Mason, Tekmekia Gilchrist, Anthony Moore, Myron Gooding, Samantha Rosado, Derek Gross, Pia Scott, Gil Guthrie, Lorrie Wallace, Wes Harrelson and Tracey Whaley.
Gilchrist, the principal at New Manchester High, addressed the class with a three-minute speech Wednesday.
“This year’s class was so much fun,” said Kascia Polk, the Leadership Douglas co-chair. “This class is so special. This class has gone through a lot together.”
Leadership Douglas Co-Chair Chad Griffin thanked the class for its dedication and commitment.
“Douglas County is known for its love and passion,” Griffin said. “Thank you for your commitment to love and dedication to others and the community.”
The Chamber Foundation Scholarship awards went to seniors Rebecca Scarbrough (Lithia Springs), Josh McElroy (Douglas County), Sutton Cadman (Alexander) and Kiersten Elder (Douglas County).
