Construction on a major road-widening project roughly 20 years in the making is set to get underway early next year.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 14 approved a $19,696,149.90 contract with CMES Inc. to widen Lee Road from Interstate 20 to Highway 92.
“We anticipate the construction will start in early 2022; with the first activities being clearing of the right of way and relocation of utilities,” said Miguel Valentin, transportation director for the county.
Valentin told commissioners during a Dec. 13 work session that to his knowledge the project is the largest “handled directly by the county in the county’s history.”
He noted other larger projects including Interstate 20 and the Highway 92 bypass were managed either by the federal government or the Georgia Department of Transportation.
“This is a big and exciting day for me and for the county,” Valentin said.
Valentin said the cost of the project with design, which started in the early 2000s, will be more than $30 million.
He said the project to make Lee Road four lanes spans about 2 ½ miles. He said about $14.3 million of the total costs will be paid for using federal and state money. He said there is “sufficient funding” from the county’s 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) to move forward.
GDOT recently gave its final approval to award the contract for construction.
The Lee Road widening is part of a larger project to create a Southern Inner Arc in the county, using Bomar Road to connect to Chapel Hill Road.
