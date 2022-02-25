Work is set to begin Tuesday on the Lee Road widening project that has been in the works for about 20 years.
Lee Road is being widened from two to four lanes from Interstate 20 to Fairburn Road, a span of about 2 ½ miles.
Douglas County Transportation Director Miguel Valentin said the project will begin with initial right-of-way clearing and relocation of utilities.
County spokesman Rick Martin said in a release the construction will impact motorists and that county leaders “will be feverishly working to communicate what is happening and how citizens will be impacted.”
The Board of Commissioners on Dec. 14 approved a $19,696,149.90 contract with CMES Inc. for the project.
Valentin told commissioners during a Dec. 13 work session that to his knowledge the project is the largest “handled directly by the county in the county’s history.”
He noted other larger projects including Interstate 20 and the Highway 92 bypass were managed either by the federal government or the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Valentin said previously the cost of the project with design, which started in the early 2000s, will be more than $30 million.
About $14.3 million of the total costs will be paid for using federal and state money, Valentin previously said. He said there is “sufficient funding” from the county’s 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) to move forward.
The Lee Road widening is part of a larger project to create a Southern Inner Arc in the county, using Bomar Road to connect to Chapel Hill Road.
