Dr. Howard Lewis was known for putting a smile on people’s faces — literally.
Lewis served Douglas County as a dentist at West Georgia Family Dentistry on Bowden Street for 53 years.
He put braces on Amy Farmer’s oldest daughter’s teeth.
“He was such a nice, kind and caring dentist,” Farmer said.
Lewis moved to Douglas County in 1964 from North Carolina, and was deeply involved in the community.
Lewis died Sept. 26, and the family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
He served on several civic organizations after moving to the county.
“He was such a great guy,” Jimmy Haddle said. “He was very caring. He cared about his patients.”
Haddle called him a “renaissance man” because of his love for farming and other interests, including building and flying model airplanes.
Lewis also loved to snow ski, scuba dive and raise cattle.
“He loved his model airplanes,” Haddle said. “He was a good solid person. He was very accomplished in whatever he did.”
A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Lewis was a big Vols fans when it came to sports.
He served in the U.S. Army before beginning his study of Dentistry at U.T. Memphis in 1960. After receiving his D.D.S. degree as Class President in 1963, he and his wife Martha moved to Douglasville.
After working all day with his dentist practice, he would leave work and tend to a 100-acre farm in Winston.
At his practice’s golden anniversary, the late WSB radio personality and Douglas County resident Herb Emory was on hand for the reception and called Lewis a legend in Douglasville.
“He is one of the finest men you will ever meet,” Emory said after the celebration in 2013. “They don’t make them like him anymore.”
Haddle recently echoed those sentiments.
“He was one of those persons that you are glad that you had a chance to meet,” Haddle said. “He was solid, and I’m glad I knew him.”
