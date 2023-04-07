Lionsgate released more details Tuesday about the 40-acre film and television production facility it will anchor in Douglas County.
News that Lionsgate would anchor the studio complex was first reported by the Sentinel three weeks ago after the Atlanta Business Chronicle initially broke the story.
Great Point Studios is developing the Douglas County studio, which will be known as Lionsgate Studios Atlanta. The facility, located near the intersection of Fairburn Road and Lee Road on the east side of the county, is expected to be up and running in late 2023, Lionsgate said in a release.
Douglas County is no stranger to Lionsgate. Sweetwater Creek State Park in Lithia Springs was among the sites used for filming on Lionsgate’s mega-hit franchise “The Hunger Games.”
Lionsgate’s 500,000-square-foot, full-service, modern entertainment complex in Douglas County will include 12 large sound stages, office and support space, a back lot and parking for 400 cars and 100 trucks, according to the company. The new media complex will offer a full set of production services on site, including grip and electric, equipment, props, set building, restaurants, location catering, cleaning service and security.
Lionsgate said the 40 acre, $200 million facility will be developed by a joint venture between Great Point Studios and its institutional partner, an affiliate of Lindsay Goldberg.
Holder Properties has been tapped as the project’s developer and Gensler has signed on to lead the way with architecture and master planning. Lionsgate Studios Atlanta will be located less than 16 miles from the center of the city and only 25 minutes from the Atlanta Airport.
Great Point Studios founder Robert Halmi called upon decades of experience as founder of the Hallmark Channel and a producer of more than 400 film and television projects to create a facility that fits the needs of today’s television and film productions.
“The state of Georgia has seen a record year in terms of film and television productions. With the rising demand for production facilities, a studio location in Atlanta was an ideal next step for our partnership with Lionsgate as we continue to bring best-in-class production facilities to the East Coast,” said Halmi.
“In response to continued strong demand for our content, we’re pleased to partner with Great Point Studios and The State of Georgia to extend our studio facilities production footprint to metro Atlanta,” said Lionsgate EVP of Television Production Gary Goodman. “Lionsgate Studios Atlanta becomes our third state-of-the-art production complex with proximity to a major metropolitan area, allowing us to continue to scale our film & television production operations, create hundreds of local jobs and invest in regional economic growth.”
Lionsgate Studios Atlanta will be part of The Trails mixed-use development located at the intersection of Fairburn Road and Lee Road. The 167 acres also includes 575 luxury apartments and townhomes, a national hotel, Class A office space, and a 40,000 square commercial village, Chris Pumphrey, president of Elevate Douglas, said in a release. All aspects within the development will be connected by a series of sidewalks and walking trails with plans to connect to the Douglas County trail system in the future, he said.
The Trails project has been in the works since 2018. The Development Authority of Douglas County worked with the individual landowners to option the 167 acres with the intent to bring a new type of development to Douglas County, Pumphrey said.
The Foxfield Company partnered with Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Development Authority to serve as the master developer and bring the vision to life, according to Pumphrey. Harry Kitchens, President of the Foxfield Company said their goal is to “build the very best project possible and include all stakeholders in the process and to develop a place where you can be entertained, expand your horizons, and make incredible memories.”
“Douglas County is the prime location for a development of this caliber” said Pumphrey, “with our growing population and increase in income demographics, we are hopeful that we can attract unique and higher scale commercial retailers to this development. The film studio as the anchor tenant for the development creates the type of momentum required to secure such tenants.”
