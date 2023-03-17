Lionsgate Entertainment will be the lead tenant for a new 40-acre film and television production complex in Douglas County.
Lionsgate Entertainment will be the lead tenant for a new 40-acre film and television production complex in Douglas County.
The Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported the news earlier this week.
Lionsgate is leasing the production space in partnership with Great Point Studios.
The $160 million project is being developed near the intersection of Fairburn Road and Lee Road on the east side of the county. It will be the first film studio in Douglas County.
Lionsgate also leases studio facilities from Great Point Studios in Yonkers, New York.
Holder Properties is developing the film and TV project, Elevate Douglas President Chris Pumphrey previously told the Sentinel.
The film studio is part of The Trails, a $350 million mixed-use development that will also include housing, a hotel and retail space, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
“The Hunger Games” series, which used Sweetwater Creek State Park as one of its filming sites, is among Lionsgate’s film franchises. “John Wick,” “Divergent” and “The Twilight Saga” are other films that Lionsgate is known for.
The Atlanta Business Chronicle reports that the studio will feature 11 purpose-built sound stages as well as office and production support space.
The project is within the Lee Road Tax Allocation District (TAD), which covers more than 1,920 acres in unincorporated Douglas County, generally located to the south of Interstate 20 between the City of Douglasville and Sweetwater Creek State Park.
