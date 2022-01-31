Lisa Ortenzi retires after long, successful medical career

When Lisa Ortenzi was 9-years-old, she knew a career in medicine was in her future.
For the last 40 years, Dr. Ortenzi has been a part of the Douglas County community as the leader at the Douglas Women’s Center in Lithia Springs.
On Monday, her medical career ended with her retirement.
“When you get a certain age, you know when it is the right time,” Dr. Ortenzi said. “I want to spend more time with my family and grandchild. There is also the stress of running a practice and the climate now in the medical and healthcare profession that adds to your decision.”
Dr. Ortenzi said it wasn’t an easy decision.
“My emotions have been up and down,” Dr. Ortenzi said. “There have been a lot of hugs and tears. I’ve gotten cards and flowers. It has been really overwhelming.”
Through the years, she has had the opportunity to mentor several younger individuals entering the health care profession.
She has seen three generations of family members.
“As a physician, you don’t realize the many ways you have touched someone’s life,” Dr. Ortenzi said. “It could just be that you were there to hold their hand or just listening to them.”
She said there have been many challenges throughout the years.
“You want to make the correct diagnosis,” Dr. Ortenzi said. “You want to have the patience to get to the finish line. I’ve had to be a business owner in running this practice. Sometimes you just have to figure things out.”
Dr. Ortenzi said a knowledgeable and supportive staff has been a big key in the practice’s success.
“We have a wonderful staff,” she said. “We have a supportive structure. I thank my staff for supporting me through the years.”
The daughter of a retired military veteran, Dr. Ortenzi wanted to practice where she lived.
“I wanted to stay in the community where I lived, worked and play tennis,” Dr. Ortenzi said. “I wanted to own and develop a practice.”
While the pandemic has
put a strain on the health care profession, Dr. Ortenzi still encourages people to looking into a career in the field.
“If you are passionate about medicine, I encouraged you to stay in the profession,” she said. “I’ve had the pleasure of mentoring nurses, and practitioners, pre-med students,” Dr. Ortenzi said.
“I like to teach. Part of the success in this profession is asking a lot of questions. You have to be well-informed.”
She said in the end, it has been the relationships she has built with her clients that mean the most.
“When it is all said and done, I
will miss it,” Dr. Ortenzi said. “I want to spend time with my grandson. I will use some of my skills to do something. I have
to keep busy. Nothing is set in stone yet.”
