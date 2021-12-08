SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Got an outside Christmas light display you’d like to show off? Is there a display that gets you in the holiday spirit every time you drive by? Let us know. We’re putting together a list of festive neighborhoods and streets in Douglas County with pretty lights on display as a sort of guide for folks who’d like to drive around and admire.
The following are places some of our readers have suggested on Facebook (@douglascountysentinel), Instagram (@douglassentinel) and via email where they’ve seen pretty Christmas lights.
We’ll be adding to this list over the next few weeks and we’ll publish the updated list in each edition of the newspaper, on our website at douglascountysentinel.com and on our social media channels.
Reach out to us on social media or email us with the street name and/or neighborhood at news@douglascountysentinel.com and we’ll add it to our list. Send us a photo and we may use it in the paper.
The list so far in alphabetical order:
• Autumn Hills Subdivision off Highway 166 in Fairplay (FB Malinda Moulder Langston)
• Berea Road area. Lions Gate subdivision, first road on right after turning off Highway 5. (Email — Arubra Hembree)
• Burnt Hickory Road (FB Sabrina Body)
• Carmel Drive (FB Daysha Howe)
• Cowan Mill Road (FB Shauna O’Bannon Smith)
• Holly Springs, newer part through the back side.(IG @jennsocean13)
• Macedin Drive (FB Wanda Couch Newbold)
• North Burnt Hickory Road. (FB Cynde Welch)
• North Burnt Hickory Road near Maroney Mill Road (FB Heather Urbaniak Scarborough)
• Par Drive. (FB Tierra Callender)
• Pine Frost Drive in Douglasville. (IG @mdtrepairs)
• Prestley Mill Road (FB Daysha Howe)
• Queens Drive before Alexander High School (FB Jenny Rupert)
• Riley Road (FB Eric Gilliam)
• Rose Avenue in front of the Fairways neighborhood — best display seen this year (FB Kat Euliano)
• Slater Mill Estates, formerly known as Slater Mill Plantation, is doing a community Christmas decorating contest. (IG @queenofhertemple)
• Stewart Mill Road (FB Teresa May Helton)
• Wallis Drive in Lithia Springs. (FB Ivory Mitchell)
• Woods Valley Drive off Dorsett Shoals Road (FB Rebecca Raines)
