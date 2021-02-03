A Lithia Springs man is behind bars for allegedly breaking into a work van and a storage unit.
David Flores Engram, 42, is accused of breaking into a commercial van to steal “multiple high price tools” and a battery on Bright Star Road, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrant stated that the break-in of a white Ford Econoline work van occurred on Dec. 15 in the early morning hours.
In addition, an arrest warrant charges Flores with second degree burglary for stealing several propane tanks and copper tubing from a storage building on Highway 5 in the early morning hours of Dec. 17.
Flores is also accused of stealing a utility trailer at a used appliance store on Highway 5 on Dec. 23, according to an arrest warrant.
The theft by taking warrant said the trailer is valued at $1,000 and was parked in the back lot area behind a business plaza.
The arrest also violates the terms of Engram’s parole agreement from last year.
Flores was arrested in Cobb and Douglas counties for second degree criminal damage, possession of tools for commission of crime, burglary, meth and tobacco violation while being held in the county jail.
Under the terms of his probation, Flores was sentenced to 30 years with the first eight on confinement and the remainder on probation.
Flores is being held without bond in the Douglas County jail.
