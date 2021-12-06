A Lithia Springs man faces charges of entering autos and theft by taking.
Jayden Henry, 21, has been charged with three counts of entering auto, theft by taking and criminal use of article with alternate ID mark.
Arrest warrants stated that Henry broke into automobiles at 825 Maxham Road on Nov. 22.
Henry is accused of breaking into a 2016 Dodge Charger at the location and taking a pistol from the vehicle, according to an arrest warrant.
He broke the driver’s side rear quarter glass to gain entry, the warrant stated.
Henry is also accused of breaking into a 2017 Dodge Charger and a 2003 Chevy Silverado at the same location, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrants stated he went “through the vehicles’ interior compartments” but did not list any stolen items.
In the criminal use of article with alternate ID mark charge, the warrant stated Henry had a semi-automatic handgun, to which “he knew the manufacturer’s serial number had been removed or altered” to conceal the identity of the weapon, according to the warrant.
Henry was arrested on Nov. 28 and was denied bond, according to jail records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.