A Lithia Springs man who served prison time for failing to register as a sex offender while on probation for child molestation was on a list released by the Southern Baptist Convention of abusers that worked at churches.
The report from independent investigator Guidepost Solutions detailed how the SBC Executive Committee mishandled allegations of sex abuse and tried to protect its repetition from liability.
Larry Whitley, a 66-year-old Lithia Springs resident, was convicted of child molestation and incest in 1992 and served six years of a 20-year sentence but failed to register as a sex offender while on probation, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
He eventually fled to Tennessee to start a new life, according to the SBC.
While in the Knoxville, Whitley worked at a Walmart and volunteered as a youth pastor at a local church, according to the SBC.
An AJC story notes that Whitley sometimes used the alias Robert Moon, and was a fugitive from justice for several years before being apprehended in Tennessee by a Douglas County deputy and a Knox County detective while at work.
According to the AJC story from the arrest, Whitley was handcuffed after falling into a clothes rack.
He is a former owner of a Douglasville video store.
The SBC had come under fire for concealing information about sex abusers pastoring, working or volunteering in the church.
The independent report from Guidepost alleges that that top leaders at the SBC had a 205-page list compiled by a former employee of the SBC’s Executive Committee of abusers.
“This list is being made public for the first time as an initial, but important, step towards addressing the scourge of sexual abuse and implementing reform in the Convention,” said two SBC committee officials in a joint statement.
The SBC is a Christian denomination based in the United States. It has nearly 14 million members and is the largest Protestant denomination.
The list includes about 750 names, including 40 from Georgia, with details of the alleged abuses and links to news stories of some of the cases.
The AJC wrote about Whitley’s capture in 2009.
From November 2009 until July 2013, Whitley was incarcerated at Rutledge State Prison.
Whitley is currently on the GBI sex offender registry and last did a residence verification on April 28, 2021 with the agency.
