A Lithia Springs resident spoke out at the Board of Commissioners’ work session Monday about the poor condition of his road.
John Benko addressed commissioners during the public comment portion of the meeting about the state of Old East County Line Road in Lithia Springs.
Benko said he’s lived on the road for nearly 10 years and it was “long before that since it was even touched.”
“If you can’t pave the road properly, then lower my millage rate to reflect the poor road maintenance until the road can be paved and maintained properly,” Benko said.
Benko brought photos for commissioners showing what he referred to as the “deteriorating road.”
Commission Chairman Phil Miller told Benko, “We agree the road is in pretty poor shape and we’ll look into it for you.”
District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson noted that “infrastructure is important.”
But he said that the county has a cycle to repave roads in the county at certain intervals. And in an exchange with Robinson, Transportation Director Suleman Rana said paving one mile of road costs approximately $440,000.
Benko was seen speaking with Rana after the meeting.
SPLOST Communications Director David Good also spoke at Monday’s meeting.
Good gave an update on projects for the 2016 SPLOST, including the Stewart Mill Road and Reynolds Road intersection improvement.
Good said the $2.1 million project was 80% done and is on schedule to be completed this October.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Mark Price, who oversees building maintenance for the county, asked commissioners to sign off on a contract with Jet Set for $17,940 to pressure wash the courthouse.
Price said Jet Set is out of Tallahassee, Florida, and specializes in pressure washing buildings such as those on college campuses.
Price said there were three bids for the project — the highest came in at $88,325, the second highest wa at $44,850 and the third highest was Jet Set’s bid for $17,940.
Price said Jet Set will clean everything outside the courthouse including the building, up to but not including the metal dome, windows, sidewalks and curbs.
“I actually had the project manager come out and walk the property with me because I was still skeptical whether they could do it for that low of a price,” Price told commissioners. “He convinced me they could do it. This is all they do. They do pressure washing, they do window cleaning at colleges, mostly colleges and universities and buildings across the country. So I’m satisfied that they can do the job for that amount. And this is coming out of our budget, so I’m not coming here asking for money. I just want the board to approve this so we can sign the contract.”
District 4 Commissioner Mark Alcarez gave Price “kudos” for having the company come see the courthouse prior to entering into a deal with the county.
“I’m convinced they can do it, and if they don’t we won’t pay them,” Price said.
The BOC is expected to vote on the contract and other items at Tuesday’s legislative meeting in Citizens Hall at 6 p.m.
