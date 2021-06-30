A Lithia Springs women was arrested for refusing to send her 9-year-old child to school.
Brittany Buckley, 30, was charged with violation of mandatory education for children after withholding her child from attending school most of the 2020-21 school year, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrant stated that Buckley enrolled her child for the last two weeks of school after intervention from the Department of Family and Children Services.
Buckley was arrested on June 10, according to jail records.
She was released on a $1,000 bond on June 17 under several conditions, according to court records.
Under the special conditions of the bond, Buckley was to follow DFC’s and Juvenile Court’s case plans and she had to send the child to school.
Buckley had to submit to a drug counseling and provide proof to the court, according to court documents.
She also had to undergo a mental health evaluation and follow any recommendations by the counselor, the bond conditions document stated.
