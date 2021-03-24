A teenager accused of murdering a man last week in Lithia Springs is in custody.
Nathanael Michael Searcy, 17, was arrested late Monday, Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Elmer Horn told the Sentinel.
Searcy is accused of killing 21-year-old Melvin Porter on March 16.
Porter’s body was discovered March 16 in the Silver Creek Ranch Subdivision in Lithia Springs by deputies responding to a reported vehicle collision and shots fired call, according to Lt. Col. Tavarreus Pounds.
Searcy is charged with murder, felony possession of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of schedule I controlled substances, according to jail records. He was denied bond at his first court appearance and remains in the Douglas County jail.
Two other arrests were made previously in the case with associates of Searcy who were at the scene of the crime, Pounds said.
Kyle Girard, 18, was charged with party to a crime, possession of drug related objects, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Abdulmujeeb Raji, 17, was charged with party to a crime. Both men were denied bond and remained in the Douglas County jail Wednesday.
