DOUNWS-12-01-22 FOOTBALL

Lithia Springs junior Neveah Shedrick scored three of the four Lions touchdowns as they swept Lithonia and Greenbrier to advance in the GHSA playoffs on Tuesday afternoon.

 Noah Schroyer/Special to the Sentinel

The Lithia Springs Lions flag football team opened the GHSA Class 5A-6A playoffs with two shutout wins to advance to the quarterfinals round.

In the opening game, the Lions defeated DeKalb County’s Lithonia Bulldogs 21-0 to advance to the second round.

Trending Videos