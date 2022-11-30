The Lithia Springs Lions flag football team opened the GHSA Class 5A-6A playoffs with two shutout wins to advance to the quarterfinals round.
In the opening game, the Lions defeated DeKalb County’s Lithonia Bulldogs 21-0 to advance to the second round.
The host Lions then defeated Greenbrier 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals.
The Lions offense was led by junior Neveah Shedrick, who scored three of the four Lions touchdowns on the day. Shedrick capped off the day with a long run to separate the Lions from Greenbrier, which made the trip from the Augusta area.
The only other touchdown was scored by junior receiver Taylor Daniels to bring the Lions lead to 21-0 over Lithonia.
Lithia Springs managed to keep both its opponents off the scoreboard, which has become expected for the Lions defense as they have only allowed one touchdown this season, when they beat Villa Rica 25-6.
Lithia Springs’ defense was led by junior Emmani Roberts, who managed to put pressure on the opposing team’s quarterback.
The quarterback pressure partnered with outstanding coverage from defensive backs Aniya Moore and Hannah McIver allowed for a few takeaways including an interception by McIver that set up the Lions’ field position for the lone touchdown against Greenbrier.
Lithia Springs improved to 15-0 on the season with the two wins and will take on Mount Zion-Jonesboro on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Tara Stadium.
Thursday’s winner will take on the Trinity Christian-St. Pius winner next Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch.
