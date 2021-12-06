ATLANTA — It’s on to the championship game for the Lithia Springs Lions flag football team.
The Lions defeated Greenbrier 6-2 at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday morning to advance to the championship game.
Lithia Springs will take on Dodge County for the Class 5-6A championship Thursday at 12:45 p.m. at Center Parc Stadium.
“It is exciting to see the girls accomplish their goals,” Lions coach Kendra Pleasants said. “I’m hoping we can go as far as we can with it. It is a sweet moment.”
Lithia Springs Principal Travis Joshua praised the team for its semifinals win and advancement to the title game in its inaugural season.
“So proud of these young ladies,” Joshua tweeted moments after Monday’s win. “They understood the assignment! They’re playing for the State Championship this Thursday! #InauguralSeason #TimeToHunt #ProudLithiaLion.”
Down 2-0 at intermission, the Lions made a second half comeback for the win.
Freshman quarterback Ksaja West connected with wide receiver Hannah McIver to give the Lions the lead.
The game was sealed when junior Anya Moore returned an interception for a touchdown.
“It was exciting, we have great wide receivers and running backs,” Pleasants said. “We have a lot of team speed. We knew we had to go deep with some long passes. We were able to gain the momentum.”
The team is 15-3 heading into the title game.
“This win means so much to everybody on the team,” Lions sophomore captain Nevaeh Shedrick said. “When we got down, we didn’t let it get into our heads. We just kept saying we were going to get it back.”
Pleasants called Shedrick, a straight-A student, the leader of the team.
“Everything goes through her,” Pleasants said. “She is a sophomore, but she is leading us with a lot of poise and she is very humble. She has taken on the role as leader.”
