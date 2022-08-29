Lithia Springs ends drought with win over Alexander

Lithia Springs ended a long losing streak to one of its county rivals.
The Lions defeated Alexander 21-7 last week to end an eight-game losing streak.
It was the first time since Sept. 17, 2010, that the Lions got a win the series in a game that was played at Lithia.
The win was the first for Lithia at Alexander since an Oct. 14, 2005, victory.
“Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good,” Lithia Springs coach Corey Jarvis said. “The kids played hard. We still made some mistakes, but they fought through some adversity to get a huge win.”
The Lions (1-1) were led by quarterback Jai’que Hart, who passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Hart was 20 of 32 on passing with no interceptions.
Senior Ayden Smith had eight catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Senior Devon Green had a touchdown with four receptions and 97 yards.
“We had a huge showing after the way we played against Douglas County in the first week,” Jarvis said. “We fought through adversity and was able to get the win.”
Douglas County withstood a late fourth quarter rally from Mays to win 49-41 in a non-region contest.
The Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season as they host McEachern in their first home game of the new season this week.
Douglas County first two games were played a neutral sites.
The Tigers were led by junior quarterback Sire Hardaway, who passed for 438 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a pair of scores in the win.
Sophomore wide receiver James Johnson had six receptions for 181 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Deuce Alexander finished with eight receptions for 119 yards and also had four tackles on defense.
Senior wide receiver Monte Gooden had three catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.
