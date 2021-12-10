Kendra Pleasants called it a "solid foundation" for success to continue building the Lithia Springs Lions flag football team.
In its inaugural season, Pleasants helped lead the Lions to the GHSA Class 5-6A finals on Thursday afternoon.
Lithia Springs lost 6-0 in triple overtime to Dodge County at Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium.
“From the first game until the championship, I think the girls learned a lot about competing,” Pleasants said. “We learned what it will take to compete at this level. We have a lot to take away from the game and the season.”
For Lithia Springs, the championship game showcased its defense.
On the second play from scrimmage, Aniya Moore recorded her first of two interceptions on the day.
The Lions were not able to take advantage of the turnovers.
Just before halftime, Dodge County drove deep into the Lions’ territory, but they were able to hold.
“I’m very proud of this team,” Pleasants said. “I’m proud of their effort, I’m proud of the way they worked hard throughout the season, and I’m proud of their performance today.”
A turnover gave Dodge County the ball in the third overtime.
Dodge County would score on a fourth-and-goal play to clinch the title.
The Lions finished 15-4 overall with a group of underclassmen on the roster. Lithia Springs did not have any seniors.
“It’s our inaugural season and first time playing flag football, but the ladies made it all the way to the state as state runners-up,” Lithia Springs Principal Travis Joshua said. “It’s not the goal that we wanted, but in terms of expectations, I can’t say at the beginning of the season I expected us to be here. So I’m extremely proud, and they fought hard all the way to the end.”
Pleasants is confident that the interest in the sport will continue to grow. She said they should have enough participants to field both a varsity and JV program next season.
“We have a great foundation, and the bar has been set extremely high,” Pleasants said. “I think the girls are hungry to get back to this place. When new people join the team, they will know what is expected.”
