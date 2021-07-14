Considered a “Rising Star” among state lawyers, Lithia Springs High graduate Jake Evans is now entering the political arena.
Evans announced this week that he will enter the race for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District seat next year.
Evans, a Republican, recently stepped down as chairman of the state ethics commission and will challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath of Roswell for the seat.
“I felt the calling and the need to protect our country,” Evans said. “I’m fighting for this country’s conservative values.”
Evans was recently named a partner at the Atlanta law office of Hall Booth Smith, P.C.
He is a 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Georgia Super Lawyers Rising Star honoree.
“I’m a fighter,” Evans said. “I’ve been fighting for the people of Georgia. I will definitely fight for the people of the 6th District.”
McBath, who was first elected to Congress in 2018, is a gun control advocate. She lost her son in 2012 to gun violence, in what turned into a highly national publicized case.
Evans, who graduated with his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Georgia, lives in Cobb County.
While he lives in Cobb County now, Evans said he is proud of his Douglas County roots. Evans is a 2005 Lithia Springs graduate.
“Douglas County is were I grew up, and it is a great place,” Evans said.
The 6th District includes East Cobb, North Fulton and North DeKalb counties.
If Evans wins next year, he won’t represent his hometown since Douglas County falls entirely within the 13th Congressional District which is represented by Democrat David Scott.
Once a very conservative Republican district, the 6th Congressional District has become more diverse, which led to McBath defeating Republican Karen Handel twice for the seat.
Handel was recently named the new president and CEO of Carroll Tomorrow and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.
The 6th Congressional District once sent former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to Congress in 1978 and former Senator Johnny Isakson.
The Republican-controlled General Assembly will redraw congressional maps later this year once census data is reported and McBath’s seat is expected to be a target.
“We really don’t know what the new district will look like,” Evans said. “Joe Biden campaigned as a moderate, but he has been anything but that. I want to continue the legacy of this district.”
Evans is the third Republican to enter the race. Former state Rep. Meagan Hanson and retired Army colonel Eric Welsh, a former corporate executive, are also vying for the GOP nomination to oppose McBath.
