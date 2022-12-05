The Lithia Springs flag football team will get another shot at a state title.
The Lions defeated St. Pius 7-0 in overtime Monday to advance to Thursday’s Class 5-6A title game.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Lithia Springs flag football team will get another shot at a state title.
The Lions defeated St. Pius 7-0 in overtime Monday to advance to Thursday’s Class 5-6A title game.
Lions junior Nevaeh Shedrick scored the game’s only touchdown at the Falcons Training Center in Flowery Branch for the team to advance.
Sophomore MyAngel Ross scored the one-point conversion in the extra period.
“Our girls kept their composure and kept fighting,” Lions coach Kendra Pleasant said. “They really wanted this win. They knew what was at stake.”
The Lions will return to the title game on Thursday with a 12:45 p.m. kickoff against Central-Carroll at Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium.
With the win, Lithia Springs improves to 17-0 on the season heading into the championship contest. St. Pius ends its season at 15-5.
Lithia Springs registered it ninth straight win overall, and fourth consecutive in the postseason.
“We have remained disciplined on defense,” Pleasant said. “Our girls are really anticipating things on the defensive side of the ball. We have been in this type of situation before. We have played some overtime games.”
This will be the second time this season that Lithia Springs has played Central-Carroll. On Nov. 9, Lithia won 19-0 at home, which helped them clinch the area title.
Last year, Lithia Springs lost 6-0 in triple overtime to Dodge County for the state title.
“Our goal this entire season was to get back to the state title game,” Pleasant said. “We knew we had some unfinished business.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.