Kendra Pleasant will lead her Lithia Springs Lions flag football team into Thursday’s Class 5-6A finals against Central-Carroll.

 Noah Schroyer / Special to the Sentinel

The Lithia Springs flag football team will get another shot at a state title.

The Lions defeated St. Pius 7-0 in overtime Monday to advance to Thursday’s Class 5-6A title game.

