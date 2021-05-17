A Lithia Springs man remains in jail on theft charges that stem from thefts at a mechanical service company.
Andre Keeno, 52, is accused of taking several tools and equipment from a Lithia Springs company that specializes in air conditioning, heating and refrigeration services.
According to an arrest warrant, Keeno is accused of taking a 20-pound freon tank from the Watson Mechanical Services in Lithia Springs.
A theft by deception warrant accuses Keeno of taking copper and aluminum from the business and selling it for scrap at a Veterans Memorial Highway recycling location.
The warrant stated that the copper and aluminum were valued at $256.
Keeno apparently removed the copper and aluminum from the 450 Westford Boulevard business on March 14 before scrapping it the next day, according to the warrant.
Keeon is accused of taking an antique anvil, pipe, wrenches, screw driver propane tanks, AC units, diesel fuel with a total value of $12,581, according to a theft by taking arrest warrant.
Keeno was arrested on May 10 and was denied bond.
