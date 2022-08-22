A Lithia Springs man was acquitted on two murder charges after a four-day trial last week.
Miguel Davis, 30, was found not guilty of malice murder and felony murder in the shooting death of his cousin Nyerer Davis on Jan. 13, 2021.
The jury didn’t reach a verdict on aggravated assault and possession of firearm during commission of a felony counts, and Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain declared it a mistrial.
“From the very get-go, Miguel has always said he acted in self-defense,” Davis’ attorney Christy Draper said. “We are thankful that the jury saw it that way.”
Davis took the stand on last Wednesday to testify.
Draper said they are still awaiting a decision on the other two counts that he was indicted on.
In the meantime, Davis is free on his own recognizance as they await pending litigation.
Davis and his cousin got into an argument on Jan. 21, 2021 in the parking lot of the Waterford Club Apartments in Lithia Springs.
The two were arguing on a car that Miguel Davis’ mother allegedly sold to Nyerer Davis.
Davis stated to investigators that his cousin refused to make a payment on the 2002 Buick LeSabre Custom.
During the argument, Miguel stated that Nyerer told him that ‘I have something for you’ as he walked to the driver’s side rear door of the car. He opened it, and that is when Miguel pulled out his gun and shot Nyerer twice.
He told investigators that he feared for his life.
A search warrant on the vehicle did not reveal any other weapons.
Nyerer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Miguel was arrested the following day and held in the county jail while awaiting trial.
District Attorney Dalia Racine did not comment on the trial citing pending charges in the case.
