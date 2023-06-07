A Lithia Springs man was arrested after switching labels on merchandise to make a purchase at a lower price.
Gregory Boyd, 25, has been charged with shoplifting and obstruction of a police officer.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A Lithia Springs man was arrested after switching labels on merchandise to make a purchase at a lower price.
Gregory Boyd, 25, has been charged with shoplifting and obstruction of a police officer.
According to an arrest warrant, Boyd purchased a Flow light bar, HDMI cable and a streaming box at Walmart at a lower price after switching barcode labels with those from produce.
The items had a total value of $127.88 before he altered the labels, according to the warrant.
The items were purchased at a lower price after switching electronics to vegetables labels, the warrant stated.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. on June 1 at the Walmart on Thornton Road.
Boyd is charged with obstruction after attempting to run from a Douglasville Police officer during the arrest.
He was granted a $4,000 bond, according to jail records
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.