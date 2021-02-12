A Lithia Springs registered sex offender is back in jail after being arrested for trafficking a minor for labor/sexual services.
Carlos Betancourt, 34, was arrested Tuesday after being accused of engaging in sexually explicit conduct of a female under the age of 18 years old, according to an arrest warrant.
In April 2009, Betancourt had to register as a sex offender while on probation for a 2005 child molestation charge, according to court records.
He is currently being held in the Douglas County jail without bond.
According to an arrest warrant, Betancourt allegedly transported a 13-year-old female to his parents’ house in Lithia Springs where he provided her with food and shelter.
The warrant stated that he committed several sexual acts on the minor, and kept her in his bedroom closet for the purpose of “sexual companionship.”
Betancourt kept the minor in his bedroom closet, the warrant said.
In April of 2005, he was arrested on burglary and child molestation charges.
According to the 2005 arrest warrant, Betancourt broke into a house in the early morning hours and got into bed with a female under the age of 16.
The warrant stated that he got into bed and began pull up the minor’s shirt and rubbing her stomach.
In 2009, he was arrested after failing to register as a sex offender as part of his probation, according to court records.
While serving time in jail, Betancourt was charged with riot in a penal institution after getting into a “physical altercation” with another inmate, an arrest warrant stated.
Last May, Betancourt was arrested for unlawful conduct during a 9-1-1 call.
According to the arrest warrant, he texted 9-1-1 and made a false report by stating someone was breaking in his residence.
The warrant said that he later texted back and stated it was a joke.
