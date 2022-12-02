The Lithia Springs flag-football team is moving on to the semifinals.
Lithia Springs hit the road for the first time in the postseason and defeated Mount Zion-Jonesboro 20-0 at Tara Stadium on Thursday to advance.
The Lithia Springs flag-football team is moving on to the semifinals.
It was the 15th shutout of the season as the Lions remained undefeated this season.
“I think we were a little more anxious to score this game,” Lithia Springs coach Kendra Pleasant said. “Our goal was to attack the defense with the run. I think we had a lot of momentum coming into the game after winning twice earlier this week.”
Junior Nevaeh Shedrick scored twice and senior Azaiyah Phillips also reached the end zone to help the Lions advance in the Class 5A-6A playoffs.
Lithia Springs opened the postseason at home with wins over Lithonia and Greenbrier to advance to the quarterfinals.
Mount Zion ended its season at 11-3 and was shut out for only the second time this season.
It was the first loss for the Bulldogs in six games since a 40-0 loss to McDonough on Oct. 27.
The Lions (16-0) will now take on St. Pius in the semifinals on Monday afternoon.
Kickoff is scheduled for !2:30 at the Falcons Training Complex in Flowery Branch.
The winner of Monday’s contest will take on the Central-Carroll versus East Coweta winner.
The championship game is scheduled for Dec. 8 at Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.
“We are excited about the next step,” Pleasant said. “We have been waiting to play on the big stage. I’m hoping our team will be able to seize the moment.”
Last season, the Lions finished as state runner-up to Dodge County.
The Lions haven’t faced any of the other three teams remaining in the tournament.
“It is always exciting playing someone new,” Pleasant said.
