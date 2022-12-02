DOUNWS-12-03-22 FOOTBALL

Lithia Springs quarterback Nevaeh Shedrick scored a pair of touchdowns in the Lions’ 20-0 win over Mount Zion-Jonesboro in the quarterfinals of the flag-football playoffs.

 Noah Schroyer/Special to the Sentinel

The Lithia Springs flag-football team is moving on to the semifinals.

Lithia Springs hit the road for the first time in the postseason and defeated Mount Zion-Jonesboro 20-0 at Tara Stadium on Thursday to advance.

