It only took a small compliment from Stanley Yeboah’s middle school orchestra teacher to get him hooked on performing classical music.
Yeboah, a Lithia Springs resident, was introduced to the orchestra while attending Lindley Academy. He started out playing the cello, but switched instruments when he transferred to Sandtown Middle School.
The orchestra teacher told him he had “good posture” to play the viola.
“It got me inspired to play it,” Yeboah said. “I was like, ‘why not’.”
Yeboah was so new to the classical musical instruments that he really didn’t know anything about the viola.
“I thought it was a violin,” he said.
After five years of playing in the orchestra, Yeboah is well-versed in the music and instruments.
He is one of the top young musicians in the metro Atlanta area.
Yeboah, a rising junior at New Manchester High, is part of an elite group of classically-trained musicians.
He is a member of the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Atlanta Symphony’s Talent Development Program.
He placed in the prestigious Franklin Pond Chamber Music Competition two weeks ago and won a $400 cash prize.
“Honestly, I thought we could have done better,” Yeboah said. “It was our first chamber music competition.”
The competition was held at the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church before a live invited audience.
It was judged by a distinguished national panel of judges including, William Fred Scott, former music director of The Atlanta Opera and Chanticleer; Elizabeth Pridgen, concert pianist and artistic director of Atlanta Chamber Players; and Sergiu Schwartz, professor of violin at Columbus State University.
Yeboah said although it can be grueling at times, he likes to participate in the orchestra.
“It is about unity and the sound that the orchestra brings,” he said. “It is a mass group of individuals with multiple backgrounds. There is loads of repertoire that you can choice from. It is so much work and it is very intense.”
Between his studies at New Manchester, Yeboah puts in about four hours of practice a day.
He is coached by a premier faculty at Franklin Pond Chamber Music, which is composed of members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. He also attends master classes with world-renowned soloists.
“He is just a wonderful young man, who is very talented,” said Ronda Respess, founder and executive director of Franklin Pond Chamber Music and a former ASO violinist. “He loves to play the viola.”
Respess says Yeboah has a passion for the music.
“He puts his whole self into it,” she said. “He has come a long way. He is a remarkable young man.”
Growing up, Yeboah played both football and basketball until his love for music took over.
He still plays basketball and works out with a trainer as a way of staying in shape and relieving stress.
“I loved playing football but sooner or later music took over,” Yeboah said. “I wanted to put everything I had into my music. I developed a love for it and wanted more time to practice.”
