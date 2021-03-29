A Lithia Springs teenager is accused of making false 9-1-1 calls over a two-month period.
Dakota Lenz, 17, was arrested on March 24 and charged with eight counts of unlawful conduct during 9-1-1 calls, according to arrest warrants.
Lenz is accused of placing calls to dispatchers as early as Feb. 7 of this year and continuing through March 23, the day before his arrest, court documents show.
The calls happened as late as 1 a.m. and as early as 6:45 a.m. on various days, according to the arrest warrants.
The first call Lenz allegedly placed to a dispatcher came on Feb. 7 at around 1 a.m from his Lithia Springs home.
The warrant stated that Lenz told emergency operators that a “male had entered a neighbors residence” with an AR-15 and was holding a woman at gunpoint.
On March 7, around 8 a.m., Lenz allegedly told emergency operators that he was “16 years old, suicidal with access to a firearm and being abused by family members,” according to a separate warrant.
The third call to emergency operators came at 6:45 a.m. on March 13 when Lenz is accused of calling in false reports for the sheriff’s office to harass his neighbors, a warrant states.
Lenz called the emergency operators on March 14 at 5 a.m. and reported that a neighbor shot a his family member, according to another arrest warrant.
Lenz is accused of speaking with a county communications officer and reported that a neighbor shot “her daughter in the face” and that she was on the porch bleeding, an arrest warrant states.
The alleged false call was placed between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on March 14 from Lenz’s house, according to arrest documents.
On March 17, Lenz called emergency operators at 2:30 a.m. to report that a 16-year-old male had overdosed at the residence, an arrest warrant states.
Lenz reportedly called an emergency operator on March 18 at 4 a.m. to report that a male had committed suicide inside a neighbors house, and that blood was on the window, according to another arrest arrant.
On March 22 at 8 a.m., Lenz is accused of calling emergency operators to report that a “dark-skinned female” with a firearm ran into a neighbors house, an arrest warrant states.
Lenz is accused of calling emergency operators on March 23 at 8:30 a.m. to report that a dark-skinned male was outside of his house yelling obscenities, according to an arrest warrant.
Lenz is being held on $30,000 bond. He was still behind bars Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
