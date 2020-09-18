Lithia's Lil Nas X announces new children's book

Lithia Springs native Lil Nas X — whose song “Old Town Road” had a record-setting run at No. 1 last year — announced this week on Twitter he has written a children’s book that will come out in January.
Lil Nas X’s real name is Montero Hill. He graduated from Lithia Springs High School in 2017 and attended University of West Georgia for a semester before dropping out to focus on his music career.
The remix of his song of “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record 19 weeks in 2019.
His new book is called “C is for Country” and will be released Jan. 5, 2021, by Random House Kids. In the book, Lil Nas X and Panini the pony go on a “joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown,” according to Random House.
The book features “wide-open pastures, farm animals, guitar music, cowboy hats, and all things country in this debut picture book that’s perfect for music lovers learning their ABCs and for anyone who loves Nas’s signature genre-blending style,” according to Random House.
“C is for Country” can be pre-ordered through Random House, Amazon and other book stores.
