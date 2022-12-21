A Lithonia man is charged with shoplifting over $1,800 worth of equipment from a paint store in Douglasville.
Michael Simmons, 59, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree forgery, theft by shoplifting, operating motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate and identity fraud after the Dec. 16 incident at PPG Paints.
According to the fraud warrant, Simmons had a Kentucky driver’s license in the name of someone else and presented it at the paint store to pass a check with the same name.
In the forgery charge, Simmons allegedly had a check with someone else’s name on it to purchase $415.16 worth of merchandise from the store on Fairburn Road, according to the arrest warrant.
Another forgery warrant stated that Simmons had eight USAA checks in his possession that belong to someone else.
Simmons was also charged with theft by shoplifting after walking out of the store with $1,482.84 worth of equipment.
He was granted a $23,500 bond during his first court appearance. Simmons bonded out of jail on Monday, according to jail records.
Simmons was released from state prison in 2007 after serving several years on various charges, including forgery, impersonation and credit card charges in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, according to state department of corrections records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.