Local artist grows jewelry business on Amazon

Kamilah Campbell calls it her way of ‘relaxing’ and unwinding from the pressures of her corporate career.
In her spare time, mostly late in the evening and on weekends, Campbell practices her craft of jewelry making.
By day, Campbell is a business analyst with a tech company. She can walk out of her home office into her makeshift design studio in the upstairs of her family’s two-story home.
“This gives me a creative outlet from the corporate world,” said Campbell, who has been designing jewelry since 2008. She launched her own line of jewelry with her company — The Pink Locket.
It started off as a hobby for Campbell, but became a second income necessity during the economic downturn in the mid-2000s.
After her husband temporarily lost his job, it was a second income for the family of five, which includes three sons.
One of Campbell’s twin sons, Jahlani, helps out while he searches for a job following his 2019 graduation from the University of West Georgia.
Jahlani has a degree in graphic design, and he is able to put some of his creative skills to work in the family business.
“He has always been an artist,” Campbell said. “He does some of the welding. He knows a lot of the skills so I don’t have to train him too hard.”
Campbell developed a love for jewelry making while helping her aunt when she was growing up. Although she has a self-taught skill set, she has taken some jewelry-making courses.
“I wanted to grow my skills,” she said.
Others have taken note of Campbell’s work.
In 2015 when Amazon launched its hand-made jewelry site for independent vendors, Campbell was one of the first to sell on the site.
“It was a new territory for them,” she said. “Business
was good. It is like with most all jewelry artists, sales come and go with particular seasons.”
Campbell’s ultimate goal is to grow the business well enough to leave her corporate career and concentrate full-time on the jewelry business.
While online sales is her main outlet, the Pink Locket collection is also sold in about 20 stores across the United States.
She is hoping to get into the local market pretty soon with her collection of custom designed jewelry.
“I really haven’t had time to put together that plan,” Campbell said. “I’ve had buyers from stores across the country reach out to me. You have to divide your time from your craft and the business management part of it. This is a passion of mines.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.