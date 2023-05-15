Several local businesses and organizations were honored May 10 at the Downtown Preservation & Tourism Luncheon at the Douglasville Conference Center.
The luncheon was hosted by the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
The Business of the Year award was presented to the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County by Main Street Douglasville and the Downtown Development Authority.
“The Cultural Arts Council prides itself on being an economic and creative driver in the community,” CAC Executive Director Emily Lightner wrote on Facebook. “We are happy to be a part of what makes Douglasville an amazing place to Live, Work, & Play!”
The Restaurant of the Year award presented to The HUD Food Truck/Hudson’s Hickory House by Main Street Douglasville and the DDA.
Main Street Douglasville and the DDA presented a Partner of the Year award to Hermana’s Italian Ice. The Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau presented a Partner of the Year award to Dreaming Sweets.
Painting with a Twist was given the Spirit Award by the CVB.
Museum of History and Art Director Susanne Hudson presented the History Matters award to the Douglas County Sentinel.
Featured speakers for the event were former Major League Baseball players and Douglas County natives Terry Harper and Taylor Phillips and musicians Susan Hutcheon and Louvain Demps.
Hudson said all four speakers are in the museum’s Hall of Fame.
Fox 5 Atlanta’s Paul Milliken was a special guest at the luncheon.
