Four community leaders will be dancing for a worthy cause on Friday.
The Douglas County Chamber of Commerce will hold the inaugural Douglas County Dancing with the Stars Gala and Auction on Friday evening, June 18, from 6-11 p.m.
Local celebrity dancers will compete for the disco ball trophy as well as raise funds for local nonprofit organizations.
The event will be held at the Douglasville Conference Center and feature food, entertainment and a silent auction.
Celebrity dancers include Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North, District Attorney Dalia Racine, Douglasville City Councilman Sam Davis and local business owner and philanthropist Paul Zachos.
Each celebrity will be paired with a nationally-acclaimed choreographer through the Just Breathe Yoga Center, which is sponsoring and coordinating the dance competition. Owner Kim Thomas brings over 30 years of dance expertise to the event.
The four dance teams have spent nearly two months of training and choreography, according to the Chamber.
In addition to competing for the title of Dancing with the Stars Champion, the teams will also be competing for the People’s Choice Award. Attendees, family, friends and community members can “vote” for their favorite contestant via a special link for each team by opting to contribute to the nonprofit of the team’s choice. The team who raises the most funds for their nonprofit will take home the title of People’s Choice Award and all proceeds raised by each team will be donated to the designated nonprofit.
North will raise funds for the Douglas County Education Foundation, Racine for Douglas County Task Force on Family Violence, Davis for Black Education Historical Exhibit and Zachos for Faith in Action.
A limited number of sponsorships remain to attend the event live in-person.
A virtual event is also available for $25 per link and also includes silent auction bidding opportunity.
“The Chamber is thrilled to host Dancing with the Stars this month,” Chamber President and CEO Sara Ray said. “It is a wonderful opportunity to support local nonprofits and enjoy some quality entertainment by our local leaders. I can guarantee that all attendees, in-person or virtual, will be entertained.”
For more information, contact Kolby Davis at 770-942-5022 or visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.