Members of a local church are calling on the Douglas County community to help with humanitarian efforts in war-torn Ukraine.
As Russian troops continue their invasion, Missionary Christian Church is preparing for long-term effects. The majority of the members of the church on Fairburn Road are Ukrainian immigrants.
On Sunday, the church will host a prayer and collection drive for items to send to Ukrainians impacted by invasion.
The event will start at 5 p.m. at the church and items including blankets, diapers, first aid kits and non-perishable food items will be collected ship to the area.
Maksim Nikitenko, a deacon at the church, said they wanted to organize one effort to bring the community together.
“We are inviting everybody to participate,” Nikitenko said. “This is an ongoing effort through our church. We know there are multiple efforts, but we wanted to get one organized for the entire community.”
Most of Nikitenko’s family is in eastern Ukraine, he said.
Russian troops are in their second week of the invasion as the United States and other allied countries are imposing sanctions.
Invading troops have been met with heavy resistance from fierce Ukrainian counterattacks as they move towards the capitol of Kyiv.
Nikitenko said his church has been involved in missionary trips to the Luhansk region after the armed conflict in 2014.
“I have personally visited those areas and saw the pain in people’s eyes even after the years have passed,” Nikitenko said.
Missionary Christian Church Pastor Anatoliy Nikitenko said the church is looking to help out long-term as refugees flee the area.
“The situation in Ukraine is unimaginable,” Anatoliy Nikitenko said. “While the tragedy is fresh in people’s mind everyone is rushing to help, but as a church we understand that the next years it will be our sole responsibility to care about new churches we support in Ukraine, to help rebuild church buildings and schools or even to heat their homes. Come fall time there will be a great need for our help and finances. That is why we are preparing right now, collecting funds so we can help people when they will need it most.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.