Local events celebrate Juneteenth; DCTT holding 'Exploration Challenge,' city plans celebration at Jessie Davis Park

Douglasville’s annual Juneteenth Festival will take place June 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jessie Davis Park. This year’s celebration will include the Atlanta Junanoo Group, DJ Mood, a bounce house, vendors and food trucks.
And Douglas County Travel & Tourism, Inc. (DCTT) is inviting tourists and guests to honor African American history by taking the Juneteenth Exploration Challenge
“Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the US. Douglas County has a rich African American history that many are unaware of, and that’s why DCTT created the Juneteenth Exploration Challenge”, said Dorsha Simmons, DCTT Board President.
The Juneteenth Exploration Challenge is a brief tour of some of the most historic African American locations in Douglas County. Locations include a masonic lodge dating back to 1881, burial grounds of former slaves, and current-day political history.
Everyone is encouraged to explore outside the lines to take this unique tour.
“Guests that use the mobile pass found at ExploreDouglasCountyGA.com to visit at least two stops between June 1, 2021, and June 19, 2021, will receive a DCTT Swag Bag”, said Evony Hammonds, DCTT Executive Director.
