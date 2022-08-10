Grangent pic

Local filmmakers Herschel and Tawania Grangent have a new feature film titled “Reparashun,” which will be filmed around Douglas County beginning in October.

Douglasville-based filmmakers Herschel and Tawania Grangent currently have a film streaming on Tubi and another now in pre-production and starting production this fall.

The couple produced a film Hershel directed and Tawania appears in, titled “Pseudo” that aired in March for several weeks on Fox Soul and has now resurfaced on Tubi. “Pseudo” will most likely run on Tubi indefinitely — or as long as the viewership is there — said Tawania Grangent, contacted recently by phone.

