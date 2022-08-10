Douglasville-based filmmakers Herschel and Tawania Grangent currently have a film streaming on Tubi and another now in pre-production and starting production this fall.
The couple produced a film Hershel directed and Tawania appears in, titled “Pseudo” that aired in March for several weeks on Fox Soul and has now resurfaced on Tubi. “Pseudo” will most likely run on Tubi indefinitely — or as long as the viewership is there — said Tawania Grangent, contacted recently by phone.
“Pseudo” is the tale of shy attorney Malcolm Terrell who suffers from schizoaffective disorder, hallucinations, delusions, and depression.
Tormented with psychological delusions, Malcolm begins to question his reality when he suspects he’s being manipulated by his online girlfriend.
“Pseudo” was filmed on location in and around Atlanta and stars Jimez Alexander and Candice Jones.
Director Herschel Grangent, contacted by phone in March, said that the story all comes together to be a pretty good psychological thriller.
“It keeps the audience guessing from the beginning to the very end,” he said.
This past spring the Grangents were also coming off their second successful play, “Small Time,” written by local dramatist Terry Miller and performed in April as part of the Douglasville Community Theater.
They stay busy with both film and theater productions and their next film, now in pre-production, will also be made locally.
“You know us from working with the Douglasville Community Theater, but Herschel and I own production companies here in Douglasville where we film and hire locals more than 80% of the time,” said Tawania in an email. “We’re now preparing to shoot another feature film in and around sites in our county starting in October.”
Herschel is the writer and director of the new film, which will be casting soon for actors, as well.
“The feature-length thriller I’m working on entitled ‘Reparashun’ is a purposeful misspelling of the word REPARATION,” Hershel explained in an email.
“The story, set in Georgia, focuses on two detectives attempting to solve a series of strange murders. But the killings could be rooted in an evil released almost 200 years prior.”
Tawania says she’ll produce and appear in the film and that it’s basically a horror/suspense film. So, there won’t be a monster or a guy in a hockey mask running amok.
Herschel will probably stay behind the camera, he says, but doesn’t entirely rule out the possibility of some screen time, as well.
And beyond that there’s more content online at Tawania Grangent Entertainment, a YouTube channel with seven short films posted that she and Hershel have produced or directed, she said.
