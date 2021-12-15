Capt. Walter Williams hasn’t returned to duty yet following surgery, but the Douglas County School System police officer wasn’t going to miss the ‘Shop With A Cop’ event.
Williams helped organized the second annual event for the DCSS, and he and his wife, Deborah, were at the Walmart in Douglasville to help students shop for gifts.
Several local businesses donated money for the event that has grown in its two years of existence.
“I wasn’t going to miss it,” said Williams, whose shoulder was in a sling. “There were a lot of business that were very generous in what they gave to this event.”
The event served 86 students who had a $175 limit to purchase gifts. Last year, in its first year, there was a $160 limit for 60 participants.
“This just shows you what type of sponsors we have for this event,” Williams said.
DCSS Police Chief Tracey Whaley thanked the officers that participated in the event. There were representatives from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglasville Police, Austell Police, Douglas County Fire Department and the school system shopping with the students.
“This is about serving the community,” Whaley said. “We are part of the community. There was a lot of work to get us here, but the enjoyment is seeing the smiles on the students' faces. We have some great businesses in Douglas County that made this happen.”
Many of the individuals in law enforcement participated in last week’s annual Kiwanis Kids Christmas Special.
“This is fun, I enjoy shopping with the kids,” said Lt. Joe Pounds of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “To see their smiles and enthusiasm is great. They get to get some things that they want. It is amazing.”
Austell Police officer Edward Reeves brought K-9, Jerry Lee, to the event. Last May, Jerry Lee was shot during a manhunt, when the suspect tried to flee from a driver’s license and safety checkpoint on Chapel Hill Road.
Jerry Lee had his front left leg amputated.
Students got a chance to pet the K-9 before going on their shopping spree.
