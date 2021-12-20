Local lawmakers pay tribute to Isakson

Former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, who spent more than four decades in the political arena, was remembered as a “statesman and a gentleman” by several local lawmakers.
Isakson, 76, died over the weekend. Although no cause of death was released, Isakson had been battling Parkinson’s disease since 2018.
He stepped down from his Senate seat in 2019 with two years remaining in his term.
“Sen. Johnny Isakson was a statesman and a gentleman,” State Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, said. “I had the great pleasure of knowing him and calling him my friend. I’ve known Sen. Isakson as long as I’ve been involved in politics, having first met him as a young staffer for Congressman Bob Barr. Johnny loved his family, the people he served, and especially his beloved Georgia.”
Isakson is best known for his ability to work with members of both political parties. He has been praised for demonstrating a willingness to tackle tough issues in a bipartisan manner.
“With decency and humility, U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson embodied the best of the American spirit of cooperation in the pursuit of better, and from his service, Georgia is a better state and the United States a more perfect nation,” said Democratic Congressman David Scott, who represents Douglas County in the U.S. House.
Scott worked with Isakson throughout his service in the state House of Representatives, in the state Senate and in the Congress of the United States.
“For decades, he was my friend and my partner in bipartisan leadership and I will miss him very much,” Scott said.
“Sen. Isakson knew how to gain support from both Republicans and Democrats on important issues,” Gravley said. “He was a consensus builder, and he was successful at it.”
The owner of a real estate business, Isakson was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1976, where he served as minority leader, and was instrumental in building the state’s Republican Party.
“Georgia has lost a giant, one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.
Isakson went on to serve in the Georgia Senate after an unsuccessful bid for governor in 1990. He made another run at the Governor’s Mansion in 1996 but came up short in the Republican primary.
As chairman of the Veterans Affairs Committee Isakson worked to better the lot of the nation’s veterans, championing legislation to improve health care and other benefits for veterans.
“Georgia lost a giant in the U.S. Senate when he retired, and those of us that grew up during Johnny’s days serving in the Georgia General Assembly, the U.S. Congress, and in the U.S. Senate lost a dear friend,” Gravley said.
A report from Capitol Beat News Service was used in this article.
