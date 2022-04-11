The 2022 session of the General Assembly wrapped up last week, with highlights including legislation that will offer Georgians some tax relief, bring more support to the state’s mental health sector, remove restraints on gun permits and provide pay raises to state employees and teachers in the FY23 budget.
With Gov. Brian Kemp facing a GOP primary challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, the General Assembly’s Republican majority pushed a conservative agenda through, mostly with the governor’s backing.
The FY23 budget, which takes effect July 1, according a Capitol Beat News article, will increase salaries for most state employees by $5,000 and gives state retirees their first cost-of-living adjustment in 14 years.
Targeted raises will go to correctional officers in the adult and juveniles prison systems to try to stem huge turnover rates, and teachers, who saw a $3,000 raise in 2019, will get another $2,000, fulfilling a pledge Kemp made on the campaign trail four years ago to raise teacher pay by $5,000.
The constitutional carry bill was high on Kemp’s agenda. And he announced plans to sign it on Tuesday at Gable Sporting Goods store in Douglasville.
Republicans pitched the bill as promoting public safety by making it easier for Georgians to protect themselves and their families. Democrats countered that permit-less carry would lead to more gun violence on the streets.
But the gun bill sailed through the legislature without opponents being able to make any significant changes, as did two of the three education bills.
Legislation was also passed that includes a phased-in rollback of Georgia’s income tax rate from 5.49% to 4.99% over six years, starting with the 2024 tax year. The current tax rate is 5.75%.
With state coffers flush with robust tax revenues coming out of the pandemic, the budget increases spending by 10.8% over the budget the General Assembly adopted last spring. It includes an $11.8 billion investment in K-12 education, the largest in the state’s history, according to the Capitol Beat article.
The spending plan also eliminates the institutional fees the University System of Georgia began charging students during the Great Recession and increases Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers in Georgia to a full year following the birth of their children, up from the current six months.
A proposed constitutional amendment asking Georgia voters whether to legalize online sports betting also fell by the wayside for the third year a row.
Members of the Douglas County State delegation were contacted for their own assessments of this year’s session.
Rep. Kimberly Alexander
Rep. Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville, heads the county’s eight-member delegation. Alexander said getting local redistricting maps passed with both the Board of Commissioners and the school board was near the top of her list of things to get done.
“It’s always important to get your local stuff done, especially with the maps. Those were submitted timely and signed by the governor,” she said.
“Also the parity for mental health workers bill that passed was huge,” she said. “I’m so happy and so proud that we are doing that in the state of Georgia.”
House Bill 1013 made it through on the last day with bipartisan support and will address the state’s low-ranking status with regard to dealing with mental health issues.
Alexander said she also had worked to have a question added to the ballot regarding the legalization of marijuana to anyone aged 21 or older.
“We have some more legislation on elections that’s concerning for me. To be doing something, like SB 89, so close to a primary concerns me,” Alexander said.
One part of SB 89 that gives the GBI the “original jurisdiction” to proactively investigate “election fraud and election crimes,” including subpoena power with the consent of the state’s attorney general, was tacked on to Senate Bill 441, which passed and now goes to the governor to sign.
And Alexander said she was pleased to see HB 1291 pass, as it’s a bill that helps with incentives given to data centers and would be of benefit to Switch and other Douglas County data centers.
Rep. Micah Gravley
Rep. Micah Gravley R-Douglasville, who is not seeking reelection, will retire from the House at the end of the year to pursue other opportunities. Gravley’s District 67 was changed to District 64 as a result of the district map changes.
“This session was great. It was kind of surreal; it happened very, very fast, I tried to take in as much as I could,” he said.
“I was able to get my ‘Giving the Gift of Life Act’, HB 275 passed, a living donor-organ tax deduction,” he said. “And I was named co-chairman to the Georgia-Israel caucus and we’ll be looking at a trip to Israel to strengthen the relationship between Georgia and Israel.”
Gravley also cited the mental health bill, the tax cut, and permit-less weapons carry among highlights.
“And I was able to honor EC Bullets fast-pitch softball, the oldest fast-pitch softball organization in the state, so it was very fitting for them to be honored,” he said.
But Gravley also listed as disappointing the turtle’s race to the finish line to deliver the state’s medicinal cannabis program.
While laws have been passed, the process to deliver medicine to a growing patient list in the state has been mired finally in protests from two supplier applicants who were turned down.
On its final night the Senate tabled by one vote legislation aimed at restarting Georgia’s medical cannabis program, which still hasn’t gotten off the ground three years after lawmakers legalized the cultivation of marijuana and conversion of the leaf into low-THC cannabis oil for sale to patients suffering from a wide range of diseases.
“I’m at a loss on that,” House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge said. “How long are these people going to have to wait?”
Gravley noted that it’s a shame that children continue to go without access to the medicine due to some other people’s business concerns.
“It’s unfortunate that there are people in the state who, on one hand will claim their support for the oil and on the other they’re protesting because they couldn’t make money off making the oil — so is it about children, or is it about making money?”
Rep. Roger Bruce
Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, spoke by phone and summarized his best thing accomplished and worst thing for the 2022 session.
Bruce said on the plus side it would be the mental health bill and on the negative side would be the “bills around voting.”
A bill that underwent significant changes was an election measure intended as a follow-up to last year’s broader overhaul of Georgia election law. But by the time Senate Bill 441 made it through the General Assembly, it had been whittled down to a single provision allowing the GBI to investigate allegations of voter fraud without having to be called in by elections officials or the attorney general’s office.
Bruce joined other Democrats and voting-rights advocates that contend giving the GBI original jurisdiction over elections investigations would result in voter intimidation.
“We urge the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to quickly adopt regulations making it clear that its investigators may not obstruct elections officials in their duties, particularly before elections are certified,” said Aunna Dennis, executive director of Common Cause Georgia.
Bruce also said he will bring back legislation next year dealing with government contracts for women and minorities and another bill that would establish a process for reparations for hardships stemming from the era of slavery.
Rep. J. Collins
Rep. J. Collins, R-Villa Rica, echoed that HB 1014 The Mental Health Parity bill was among the major accomplishments for this year.
“That bill is one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to vote on and support that’s going to pay dividends for many generations and set the foundation to provide mental health treatment for hundreds of thousands of people who desperately need it. Mental health affects one in four families,” Collins said.
Collins said this also played a part in legislation from the previous session to curb efforts to defund police departments.
“Now more than ever police need to be trained, to deal with a whole host of issues, including individuals who are in a mental health crisis,” he said.
Also Collins’ HB 1441, which passed and is on its way to the governor to sign, cuts some red tape and exempts deputies and police officers from having to register with the secretary of state’s office before they may begin working part-time for private security companies, he said.
Collins also cited the income tax rollback among major highlights.
“Anytime we get to lower taxes, as a fiscal conservative, I think that’s a score for hard-working Georgians. Anytime we can roll back the tax rate I think that’s vitally important — to put the money back into people’s pockets,” Collins said.
