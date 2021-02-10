A $5 box of nails cost a Douglasville man some freedom and a few hundred dollars.

Brett Gravitt, 22, was arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly stealing a small box of nail gun staples, according to an arrest warrant.

The incident took place at the Home Depot on Thornton Road around 5 p.m. Sunday, the warrant states.

Bond was set at $5,500, according to court records.

Gravitt bonded out of jail on Tuesday, jail records show.

According to the warrant, Gravitt placed a small box of nail gun staples, which is valued at $5, in his jacket and left the store.

In addition to the theft by shoplifting charges, Gravitt was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and obstruction of officers.