A Douglasville man has been charged with five counts of forgery for depositing checks from a roofing company into his personal account.
Loren Patterson, 37, deposited five checks from Gutter Master Roofing and Construction Company totaling $2,100 in his account, according to five separate arrest warrants.
The forgery incidents allegedly happened from mid-June until early July of this year, according to arrest warrants.
The first deposit happened on June 12 at about 9:52 a.m. when Patterson is accused of depositing $410.85 into a PayPal account, an arrest warrant stated.
The biggest deposit allegedly occurred on June 24 when $757.75 was deposited into the PayPal account around 2:50 p.m., according to an arrest warrant.
Also on June 24 around 12:52 p.m., Patterson is accused of making a $725.28 deposit into his account, according to a warrant.
He is also accused of making a $105.36 deposit on July 1 and a deposit of $125 on July 8, according to two other warrants.
Patterson was arrested on Aug. 4, and bond was set at $15,000, according to jail records.
He is still behind bars on a violation of probation warrant stemming from earlier charges, jail records indicate.
