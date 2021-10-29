A 60-year-old Douglasville man was convicted earlier this week on child molestation charges against his stepgrandchildren.
Varon Mark Crew was convicted on Oct. 25 of two counts of child molestation, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.
It took the jury just 30 minutes to deliberate Monday before returning a guilty verdict after the eight-day trial, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
He now faces up to four life sentences when he is sentenced at a later date.
“Few crimes are more heinous and repugnant than six crimes against children, and Douglas County will prosecute to the fullest extent anyone who sexually abuses children in this county,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a statement. “It is shocking to the conscience whenever a family member sexually abuses a child in the family, it compounds the heartache for all involved.”
According to the District Attorney’s Office and evidence presented at trial:
The victims were 11, 15 and 17 at the time of the offenses.
The 11-year-old victim told an investigator with Division of Family and Children’s Services (DFCS) about the abuse after an anonymous tip prompted DFCS to visit the home. The other victims then disclosed their own stories of abuse to their mother and a forensic interviewer at the Douglas County Child Advocacy Center. All three of the victims testified at the trial.
“The victims in this case are so courageous, and their testimony, as hard as it was for them to tell their stories on the stand, helped prevent Crew from being released back into the community where he could sexually abuse other little girls,” Racine said.
The case was referred to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for investigation, at which time Investigator Nathan Mitchell conducted an interview with Crew who made admissions and a confession that corroborated the statements the victims made to law enforcement.
Crew also confessed to the crimes in letters from his jail cell to his son.
Crew had previously been convicted of child molestation and had recently been released from prison when he committed his crimes against the girls.
Crew was tried by Senior Assistant District Attorney Samantha Newman.
“Our thanks go out to our law enforcement partners at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the child advocates at the Child Advocacy Center and DFCS,” Racine said. “Without the tireless, emotionally exhausting work that goes into investigating these kinds of crimes, sexual predators like Crew would escape justice.”
