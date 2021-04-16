A local man admitted in federal court last week to stealing more than $2 million from a Texas school district.
Donald Ray Lockard, 66, of Douglasville, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Alia Moses to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff and FBI Special Agent in Charge of the San Antonio Field Office, Christopher Combs, announced in a release.
Lockard was doing business as DL Investments from August of 2019 to February of 2020 when he stole the money, according to the release. DL Investments was formed July 16, 2019, in Douglas County and lists a residence in the McKown Road area of Douglasville as the business address with Lockard as the owner, county government records show.
According to the release from the federal government, Lockard stole funds from the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District and used the funds for his own personal benefit.
Court records show that unknown co-conspirators sent fraudulent emails to the school district’s comptroller claiming to be representatives of the financial institution to which the school district made bi-annual bond payments. Those fraudulent emails resulted in the diversion of the school district’s bond payments to a different account established and controlled by Lockard. Three separate wire transfers to Lockard’s account on Feb. 12, 2020, totaled $2,013,762.50, according to court records.
During the investigation, federal authorities seized over $1.8 million from Lockard’s bank accounts, according to the release. Lockard has agreed to forfeit those funds and pay a monetary judgment for the remaining amount derived from his scheme that was not recovered by the government, the federal authorities said.
Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios told the Texas newspaper last year, “Unfortunately, fraudulent schemes like this have become common with other organizations and school districts targeted across the State and nation. We are extremely grateful for the prompt action taken by FBI investigators, and law enforcement agencies that collaborated with the FBI.”
Lockard, who remains on bond, faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Sentencing has yet to be scheduled.
