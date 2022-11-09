Two men from Douglasville are wanted for allegedly forging medical records and bills after an auto accident last year in order to collect a payout of $54,000 from an insurance company.
Jamal Bradley, 23, and Xavier McGhee, 23, have been charged with insurance fraud and forgery, according to a release from Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s office.
In May of 2021, Bradley and McGhee were both involved in an accident on Interstate 20, according to the release. Both men were listed as the non-at-fault driver for this incident.
Progressive Insurance Company alerted King’s office of suspicious activity when they received documents from the pair claiming they were both severely injured during the accident.
“Following the accident, Mr. Bradley and Mr. McGhee filed insurance claims seeking to obtain a combined payout of about $54,000,” said King. “Upon investigation, it was determined that both men forged medical records and bills in order to achieve a payout from the insurance company.”
Warrants were placed against Bradley and McGhee for insurance fraud and forgery on Nov. 2. The two men were still wanted as of earlier this week.
